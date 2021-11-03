Q3 2021 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference that we'll present the results of mBank Group in the third quarter of 2021.



Today, we would like to focus only on results as the presentation of our strategy is planned for November 16. And the results will be presented as usually by Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; Marcin Mazurek, our Chief Economist, will present the macroeconomic outlook.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon. Some key messages. The most important ones, I believe you know the net interest income has recovered. Now we are 4.6% year-on-year, and I think 4.5% quarter-on-quarter, which is a clear signal that we have returned back to upside trajectory. And it was obviously before the interest rate hikes. Fees and commissions, consecutive second or third year of a significant