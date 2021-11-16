mBank SA Guidance Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome from the 32nd floor of mBank Tower. Today, together with all the members of the Management Board of mBank, we will discuss our new strategy for 2021-2025 called from an icon of mobility to an icon of possibility.



Let me introduce you our management Board members. Mr. Krzysztof Dabrowski, Head of Operations and IT; Mr. Cezary Kocik, Head of Retail Banking; Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Adam Pers, Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer.



Gentlemen, before going into the Q&A session, I would like to ask you what are the key elements of this strategy from your perspective? Cezary, will you start?



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. I think that whenever you strategize for the future, you have to well define where you stand. And I