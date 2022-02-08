Q4 2021 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference that we'll present the results of mBank Group in the fourth quarter of 2021. Unfortunately, we are again -- we meet again virtually, so please use the chat field to ask your questions.



Today, the results will be presented by our CEO, Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski; our CFO, Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger; and our CRO, Mr. Marek Lusztyn. Chief Economist, Marcin Mazurek, will present the macroeconomic overview.



Cezary, over to you.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Well, welcome. Two major messages, which started to be kind of a routine. Core activities going very strong and very well. CHF Risk on the horizon, we have to tackle both. 2021 was exactly the year of very strong core activity, the strongest in the industry. Quarter-after-quarter, we improve. But at the same time, we have to manage portfolio CHF.



On the major communications around the results of 2021