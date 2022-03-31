mBank SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Agnieszka Katarzyna Slomka-Golebiowska - mBank S.A. - Independent Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board



Good afternoon, and welcome. I have the pleasure to open this Annual General Meeting under Article 409 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Paragraph 6-1 of the Rules of the General Meeting. May I ask the notary public who will keep the minutes of this meeting to please introduce yourself?



Thank you. And now we have technicians responsible for the voting system who will introduce you to the system and how to use it.



Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon. Let me remind you how to use the tablets you have received when you signed the attendance list. On the tablets, there are 2 buttons, Your Data and Documents. When you press Your Data, you can check the data of the shareholder whom you represent. If you press Documents, you will see a list of documents published by the company on the website for this general meeting, and you can browse the documents at any time.



Concerning the voting system, when a vote is opened, your tablets