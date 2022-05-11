May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference, where we will present the results of mBank group in the first quarter of 2022. The results will be presented by Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and the macroeconomic overview to be presented by Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist. Cezary.
Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
Yes. Good afternoon. It's almost a new routine. Whenever we report on our quarterly results, we are focusing on operational results, and we are using a variety of wording, like fabulous, outstanding, better, better than the previous quarter because quarter after quarter, they are simply better, which I think is the outward confirmation of the business model, and our endeavors to lead to deliver on promise and to be in line with our strategy, which we have announced. And I believe that
Q1 2022 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...