Q1 2022 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference, where we will present the results of mBank group in the first quarter of 2022. The results will be presented by Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas BÃ¶ger, our Chief Financial Officer; as well as Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and the macroeconomic overview to be presented by Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist. Cezary.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good afternoon. It's almost a new routine. Whenever we report on our quarterly results, we are focusing on operational results, and we are using a variety of wording, like fabulous, outstanding, better, better than the previous quarter because quarter after quarter, they are simply better, which I think is the outward confirmation of the business model, and our endeavors to lead to deliver on promise and to be in line with our strategy, which we have announced. And I believe that