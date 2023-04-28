Q1 2023 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we will present the results of mBank Group in the first quarter of 2023. The speakers today are Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas Boeger , Chief Financial Officer, for the last time with us today. Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist.



With that, let's start.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



So I want to introduce yourself, Pascal Ruhland, who is -- as it was in a public domain already announced, he will be our next CFO. As you know, Andreas is departing us to take over very important position in the Commerce Bank Group. And Pascal, who by the way, was with us some years ago already, returns back, if I may say, and he will take over as of first of May.



So he will be the sort of the new first counterparty to many of yourself. At some point, we'll organize person-to-person meetings of Pascal with a group