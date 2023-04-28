Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Today, we will present the results of mBank Group in the first quarter of 2023. The speakers today are Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andreas Boeger , Chief Financial Officer, for the last time with us today. Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist.
With that, let's start.
Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO
So I want to introduce yourself, Pascal Ruhland, who is -- as it was in a public domain already announced, he will be our next CFO. As you know, Andreas is departing us to take over very important position in the Commerce Bank Group. And Pascal, who by the way, was with us some years ago already, returns back, if I may say, and he will take over as of first of May.
So he will be the sort of the new first counterparty to many of yourself. At some point, we'll organize person-to-person meetings of Pascal with a group
Q1 2023 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...