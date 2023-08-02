Half Year 2023 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference where we will present the results of mBank group in the second quarter of 2023. So to introduce our speakers today. We have a new speaker, Chief Financial Officer, Pascal welcome aboard. And our speakers who you know well -- whom you know very well, Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Marek Lusztyn, Chief Risk Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, Chief Economist. Let's start.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Well, that's the sort of the regular message from our side, fabulous operational results and unfortunately, financial outcome is not that as rosy as the operational can suggest. So on the positives, no doubt that we continue to have strong net interest income. I would say, to some extent, better than we expected since we expected flattening of this line already in the previous quarter, but it still performs reasonably well. Some small drop in net fee and visual commissions, partly due to the higher cost,