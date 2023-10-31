Q3 2023 mBank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Joanna Filipkowska - mBank S.A. - Deputy Head of IR Equity Investors & Analysts



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our conference where we will discuss the results of mBank Group in the third quarter of 2023. Today, we have 3 speakers: Mr. Cezary Stypulkowski, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Pascal Ruhland, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Marcin Mazurek, the Chief Economist, who will join virtually. You can put your questions into the chat box, and we will answer them after the presentation.



With that, let's start.



Cezary Stypulkowski - mBank S.A. - President of the Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon. Well, we are in a class -- we are in a routine of delivering the very strong core results. and I've commented on the Swiss Franc saga, basically that's the message, which seems to be -- so, when it comes to the performance of the Bank, things which we have clear impact on, I have to say, the Bank is performing very well.



And I obviously, will not go through the presentation, which is accessible to yourself, page by page