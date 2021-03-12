Mar 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Carey Mann - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - IR Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this call about Bentley Systems' intention to acquire Seequent. I'm Carey Mann, Bentley's VP of Investor Relations.
On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; and Chief Financial Officer, David Hollister.
Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This webcast, including the question-and-answer portion of this webcast, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the planned acquisitions of Seequent and the timing thereof, the impact of the acquisition on Bentley's financial conditions and results of operations and the products, services and business relationships of each of Bentley and Seequent. Any statements made in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such.
This webcast will be
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Seequent Limited - M&A Call Transcript
Mar 12, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...