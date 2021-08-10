Aug 10, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT
Carey Mann - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - IR Officer
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Bentley's Q2 2021 Operating Results Webcast. I'm Carey Mann, Bentley's VP of Investor Relations. On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; Chief Financial Officer, David Hollister; and Chief Product Officer, Nicholas Cumins.
Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This webcast, including the question-and-answer portion of the webcast, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our operating results release and other SEC filings.
Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the
Q2 2021 Bentley Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT
