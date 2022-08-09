Q2 2022 Bentley Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:15PM GMT

Michael Fischette -



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Bentley Systems' Q2 '22 Operating Results webcast. I am Michael Fischette, Bentley's Vice President, Deputy General Counsel. On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; Chief Financial Officer; Werner Andre; Chief Operating Officer, Nicholas Cumins; and Chief Investment Officer, David Hollister.



Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This webcast, including the question-and-answer portion of the webcast, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our operating results release and other SEC filings.



Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including reconciliation between non-GAAP