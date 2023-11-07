Q3 2023 Bentley Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 01:15PM GMT

Eric J. Boyer - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - IR Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining Bentley Systems' Q3 2023 Operating Results. I'm Eric Boyer, Bentley's Investor Relations Officer. On the webcast today, we have Bentley Systems' Chief Executive Officer, Greg Bentley; Chief Operating Officer, Nicholas Cumins; and Chief Financial Officer, Werner Andre.



This webcast includes forward-looking statements made as of November 7, 2023, regarding the future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for the future operations of Bentley Systems, Incorporated. All such statements made in or contained during this webcast other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. This webcast will be available for replay on Bentley Systems Investor Relations website at investors.bentley.com on November 8, 2023. After our presentation, we'll conclude with Q&A.



And with that, let me introduce the CEO of Bentley Systems, Greg Bentley.



Gregory S. Bentley - Bentley Systems, Incorporated - CEO,