Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the B&S Group Full Year 2019 Results Call. My name is Mahan, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over to your host, Bert Meulman, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
J. Bert Meulman - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
Hello, good morning. This is Bert Meulman here, the CEO of the B&S Group. Gert Van Laar is also in this call; and Peter Kruithof, our Finance Director as well; and also Anke. Good morning. I will, together with Gert, take you through the results of the year-end review. Of course, like always, we have the opportunity to answer any questions you might have.
First, allow me to shortly share my personal view over the year. 2019 was a mixed year for our group. We managed to realize the double-digit turnover growth, of which nearly 5% was organically. Also, our cash flow in 2019 was quite strong and back in line with years prior to 2018. Throughout the year, according to our strategy and further to our strategy, we
Full Year 2019 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...