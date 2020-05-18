Q1 2020 B&S Group SA Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 18, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Bert Meulman;CEO -



Good morning, all. This is Bert Meulman, the CEO of the B&S Group. With me here on the call, Gert van Laar, our current CFO; and Peter Kruithof, our upcoming CFO. We will take you through the highlights of the quarter 1 trading update and the COVID-19-related developments that we published this morning. Of course, after that, I would like to open the call for question-answering sessions.



As already communicated in our COVID-19 update on April 2, our key priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy during these times. We have taken all actions necessary to enable our employees to work from home as much as possible. Of course, in our logistics operations, we have taken all required and precautionary