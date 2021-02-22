Full Year 2020 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the B&S Full Year 2020 Results Call. My name is Patrick, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. (Operator Instructions)



I am now handing you over to your host, CEO of B&S, Tako, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. This is Tako de Haan, CEO of B&S Group. With me here today is Peter Kruithof, our CFO. And together, we'll talk you through our full year 2020 results as published this morning.



First, let me take you through the highlights of our full year 2020 results. We will then discuss the figures in more detail, which Peter will do, and provide the outlook for 2021. After that, there is, of course, opportunity to ask questions, any questions you may have about what we presented.



In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with challenges we have never seen before. This forced us to rethink our business processes and concepts. COVID has proven to be a strong catalyst for change, and we