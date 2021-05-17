Q1 2021 B&S Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, all. This is Tako de Haan, CEO of B&S Group. With me here today is Peter Kruithof, our CFO. Peter and I will take you through the highlights of Q1 2021 and what -- in the numbers we published this morning. After that, I would like to open the call for Q&A.



Let me first give you some context through the first quarter of 2021. In Q1, the majority of our business showed continued flexibility in response to the impact of the pandemic. Our resilience was further supported by the recovery of our international Liquor business, our continued focus on e-commerce business and the shift to end consumers, our newly introduced marketing services, for which we are starting to see the first