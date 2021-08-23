Q2 2021 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. This is Tako de Haan, CEO of the B&S Group. And with me here today is Peter Kruithof, our CFO. Together, we will talk you through the first half results that we published this morning. Let me take you through the highlights first and then discuss the figures in more detail and provide the outlook for 2021. After that, there's, of course, time for questions.



In the first half of 2021, delivery on our strategy and financial performance was pretty good. We further built our presence in selected geographies in our liquor, beauty and food business. We increased our majority interest in JTG, and us indirectly FragranceNet, making the next step in moving closer to the end