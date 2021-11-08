Nine Months 2021 B&S Group SA Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning all. This is Tako de Haan speaking. With me here today is Peter Kruithof, our CFO. Peter and I will take you through the highlights of the 9-month trading update that we published this morning. After that, there will be time for Q&A. So, let me continue by sharing some general inflow before going into more detail per segment.



The development of our e-commerce backbone is now completed. It enables a relatively fast rollout of our new B2B and consumer sites for every product category and geography in our portfolio. It fully supports our strategy of growing our e-commerce business further, both on our own and reseller platforms. So I'm pleased to say that our strategy execution is on track and working while we