Q4 2021 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board



Good morning, everyone. This is Tako de Haan, CEO of B&S. And with me here today is Peter Kruithof, our CFO. Together, we will talk you through our full year 2021 results that we published this morning. First, let me go through the highlights of '21, and we will then discuss the figures in more detail and provide the outlook for 2022. After that, there is, of course, opportunity to ask questions.



In 2021, in general, the delivery on the strategy and financial performance was really good. Amidst the ongoing impact of COVID-19, we continue to bolster the business that we have but also looked at different business opportunities, in particular, e-commerce opportunities. We have