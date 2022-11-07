Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to 9M 2022 Trading Update Conference Call. My name is Priscilla, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Tako de Haan, CEO, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir. Thank you.
Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
Good morning, all. This is Tako de Haan, CEO of B&S. And with me here today is Mark Faasse, our new CFO. So welcome, Mark...
Mark Faasse - B&S Group S.A. - Director of Finance
Thank you, Tako.
Tako de Haan - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Member of the Executive Board
To the first official analyst call. I will take you through the highlights of the 9-month trading update that we published this morning. And after that, I would like to open the call for Q&A.
So let me give you some detail on the first 9 months of this year. Overall, the turnover
Q3 2022 B&S Group SA Trading Statement Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...