Q4 2022 B&S Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Bas L. M. Schreuders - B&S Group S.A. - Interim CEO, Senior Counsel & Chair of the Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. My name is Bas Schreuders, currently Interim CEO of B&S. With me here today is Mark Faasse, our CFO.



Together, we will talk you through our full year 2022 results that we published this morning.



As you all know, with a delay due to the review into our governance policies and practices, of which we have published the outcome at the end of March. With regards to the external audit, we are happy to share with you that we have received an unqualified audit opinion from Delloite. First, let me go through the highlights of this year.



We will then discuss the figures in more detail and provide the outlook for 2023. Before we give you the opportunity to ask questions, we will also update you on our governance.



Before we dive into the progress on strategy, I would like to spend a moment on the reasons for the delay of our publication. As you are well aware,