Q3 2022 B&S Group SA Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 9 Months 2023 Trading Update. My name is Jess, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I will now hand over to your host, Peter van Mierlo, CEO; and Mark Faasse, CFO, to begin today's call. Thank you.



Peter J. van Mierlo - B&S Group S.A. - CEO & Chair of the Executive Board



Good morning to you all. Thank you for joining our call trading update third quarter. Yes. As you've seen in the press release, we've shown a solid performance over Q3. And I'm sure that you have noticed that we didn't change our outlook and that was all for the right reasons. There are definitely different trends throughout the 6 segments, different markets. So maybe good benefit for you all. Let me reflect a little bit on each segment before we'll share some thoughts about the overall company.



Why don't I start with Liquor, just like in the press release? Yes. Liquor has 2 subsegments, wholesale and global trade, which do not necessarily -- which are not necessarily impacted