May 21, 2019 / 06:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. Thank you for coming to 2019 UBS Health Care Conference. The next presenter will be David Veitch from Basilea Pharmaceutica. He's the CEO, and please welcome David.



David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you very much and good afternoon to everyone. I will try in the next 25 minutes just to give you an overview of the company, our priorities and what the immediate future lies in store for Basilea Pharmaceutica.



Just at a glance, the key high-level summary. We were set up originally as an anti-infective, antibiotic developer when we were spun out from Roche in 2000. We went public in 2004 in the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange. And during the course of the last 19 years, we have brought 3 products to market, all the way from research to market. 2 of these we have still in our portfolio today, that's an invasive fungal infection product and an antibiotic. And then we had another other agent called Toctino, which was a hand eczema product which we actually sold in 2012 to GSK Stiefel. So that no longer is in our