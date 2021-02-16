Full Year 2020 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Hello. This is David Veitch, CEO of Basilea. And I would like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast, reviewing our financial results and key achievements for the full year 2020 and discussing our upcoming milestones and financial guidance for 2021. I would also like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements.



Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer.



This morning, we issued a press release and our financial report on our results for the full year 2020. These documents are