Aug 15, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Basilea Pharmaceuticals Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call and Live Webcast. I am Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



David Veitch - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG - CEO



Thank you. Hello, I'm David Veitch. I'd like to welcome you to our conference call and webcast, reviewing our financial results and key achievements for the first half year 2023 as well as highlighting upcoming milestones. For further detailed information, please see the ad hoc announcement issued this morning and also our half-year report. These documents are both available on our website at basilea.com. I would also like to mention that this call contains forward-looking statements. Joining me on our call today are Adesh Kaul, our Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Marc Engelhardt, our Chief Medical Officer.



I would like to start with a brief summary of our key achievements. Most recently, in early August, we submitted the