Nov 27, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of the Bank Saint Petersburg. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Konstantin Balandin, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Konstantin Yuryevich Balandin - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-Deputy Chairman of the Management Board



Thanks a lot, and hello, everybody, and welcome to our 9 Months and Third Quarter 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call. And as usual, I will pass us through the presentation and then we will have time for Q&A session. So let's begin.



Starting with highlights for the third quarter and 9 months. Well, basically, the most important highlight of the third quarter is that our corporate loan portfolio increased by 8% during the quarter. And just to remind you, this is one of the shifts that we have announced in our strategy which we disclosed earlier this year.