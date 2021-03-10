Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
(technical difficulty)
during the presentation. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session for the analysts. (Operator Instructions) We will record this meeting and share the link after the event.
Now I'd like to give the floor to Mr. Stanislav Filatov, CFO. Please go ahead, Stanislav.
Stanislav Nikolaevich Filatov - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-VP&CFO
Good afternoon, everybody.
Let's start. Firstly, I would like to start with some important developments for the year. The bank demonstrated the record quarter and full year results. Quarter -- fourth quarter net profit was RUB 4.5 billion. That incorporates more than 20% of ROAE. And for the whole year, net profit composed RUB 10.8 billion, which means 12.9% of ROAE. And this is a great result, and we are very proud of it. Expected dividends per share, subject to AGM decision which will be held in May, is RUB 4.60 on ordinary share. That
Full Year 2020 Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...