Full Year 2020 Bank Sankt-Peterburg PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Stanislav Nikolaevich Filatov - "Bank"Saint-Petersburg"Public Joint-Stock Company-VP&CFO



Good afternoon, everybody.



Let's start. Firstly, I would like to start with some important developments for the year. The bank demonstrated the record quarter and full year results. Quarter -- fourth quarter net profit was RUB 4.5 billion. That incorporates more than 20% of ROAE. And for the whole year, net profit composed RUB 10.8 billion, which means 12.9% of ROAE. And this is a great result, and we are very proud of it. Expected dividends per share, subject to AGM decision which will be held in May, is RUB 4.60 on ordinary share. That