Q1 2020 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Anders Nyström; and the CFO, Helena Wennerström.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Welcome, everybody. This is Anders NystrÃ¶m speaking. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the development in our markets, results for the first quarter and, of course, some words about how those [within] our industry is affected by the COVID-19 situation. And finally, some words about the future.



So if we flip to Page 4. Bulten is a supplier of fasteners, as you know, primarily to the automotive industry. But we don't just supply hardware. To many of our customers, we are a partner for product development support, innovation, procurement and logistics. As you can see in this slide, Bulten has a broad customer base with light vehicle producers as the largest customer group. Bulten's 3 largest customers are Ford, JLR