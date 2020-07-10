Half Year 2020 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Bulten Q2 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present Anders NystrÃ¶m and Helena WennerstrÃ¶m. Please begin with your meeting.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Welcome, everybody. Let me first turn you to Page #3, which contains the agenda in the presentation. The agenda for today is a brief overview of Bulten, the development in our market, the results for the second quarter and how Bulten and our industry is affected by the COVID-19 situation. And finally, some words about the focus for this year.



So if you turn to Page 4. Bulten is a supplier of fasteners, primarily to the automotive industry. We don't just supply the hardware to many of our customers. We are a partner for product development, support, innovation, procurement and logistics. As you can see in this slide, Bulten has a broad customer base with light-vehicle producers as the largest customer group. Bulten's 3 largest customers are Ford, JLR and