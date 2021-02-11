Full Year 2020 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q4 2020 Presentation. My name is Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and acting CFO, Claes Lundqvist. After the presentation, it will be possible for you to ask questions, both on the web as well as in the telephone conference. I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Kamilla. We turn to Page 3 in the presentation; and welcome, everyone. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the result for the fourth quarter, and finally, some words about our focus for 2021 and going forward. But before we dive into the presentation, I just want to take a moment and recognize the outstanding work that's been done by all