Q1 2021 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q1 2021 presentation. My name is Kamilla Oresvard, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders Nystrom, and our new CFO, Anna Akerblad. Anna, would you like to make a short presentation of yourself?



Anna Akerblad - Bulten AB(publ)-CFO



Yes. My name is Anna Akerblad, and I have worked as CFO for international manufacturing companies the last 15 years. Most recently, I worked for Absolent Group. And prior to that, I worked many years at Axel Christiernsson. I also have a background from auditing and consulting as manager at Deloitte. I'm excited to be part of the Bulten journey and get to know all the great people. I'm really looking forward to this.



Kamilla OresvÃ¤rd - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications



Thank you