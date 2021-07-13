Q2 2021 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren -



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q2 2021 Presentation. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the new Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations since the beginning of June. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ulrika, and welcome, everyone. Starting off on bit of a general note, as I believe everyone knows, the gradual recovery that's characterized the global vehicle industry since the second half of 2020. It's been somewhat interrupted during the second quarter. The lack of semiconductors has caused disruption in our customers' value chain, and almost all of Bulten's customers have halted production for a couple of weeks or more during quarter 2. On the flip side, it's important to point out that the underlying consumer demand for vehicles