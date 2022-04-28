Q1 2022 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB(publ)-Senior VP of Corporate Communications&IR



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q1 2022 Presentation. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Anna Ãkerblad.



We can turn to Page 3. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the result for the fourth -- for the first quarter and finally, some words about our focus for 2022 and going forward.



I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ulrika. And once again, welcome, everyone. 2022 started off with both old and new types of disruptions. January was a