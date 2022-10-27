Q3 2022 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB(publ)-Senior VP of Corporate Communications&IR



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Q3 2022 Presentation. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm the SVP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad.



As usual, you will be able to ask questions after the presentation, both on the web as well as in the telephone conference. The agenda for today, we can go to the next slide, the agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the results for the third quarter and finally, some words about our focus for the rest of the year. I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ulrika, and welcome, everyone. I will begin with an overview of Bulten for those of you who may not be familiar with our company.