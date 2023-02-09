Q4 2022 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB(publ)-Senior VP of Corporate Communications&IR



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's Presentation for the Full Year and Quarter 4, 2022. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I am in-charge of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations here at Bulten. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders NystrÃ¶m; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad.



As usual, we'll be able to ask questions after the presentation, both on the web as well as in the telephone conference. The agenda for today, and we can go to Slide 3, will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the result for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022 and finally, some words about our focus with 2023.



I will now hand over the word to Anders NystrÃ¶m. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ulrika, and welcome, everyone. I will begin with an overview of Bulten. For those of you