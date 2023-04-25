Q1 2023 Bulten AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Ulrika Hultgren - Bulten AB(publ)-SVP of Corporate Communications&IR



Hello, and welcome to Bulten's presentation for the first quarter 2023. My name is Ulrika Hultgren, and I'm in charge of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Bulten. Presenting the report are Bulten's President and CEO, Anders Nystrom; and our CFO, Anna Akerblad.



As usual, you will be able to ask questions after the presentation, both on the web as well as in the telephone conference. The agenda for today will be a brief overview of Bulten, the market development, the results for the first quarter and finally, some words about our focus going forward.



I will now hand over the word to Anders Nystrom. Please go ahead, Anders.



Anders NystrÃ¶m - Bulten AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, Ulrika, and let's go to Slide 3 in the deck or an overview of Bulten. And as most of you know, Bulten is a supplier of fastener solutions. Our primary customer