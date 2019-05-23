Q1 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Carl Krogh Arnet

BW Offshore Limited - CEO & Director

* Knut Ruhaven SÃ¦thre

BW Offshore Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Chr. Frederik H. Lunde

Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Norway, Head of Energy & Utility, and Financial Analyst

* Morten NystrÃ¸m

Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Carl Krogh Arnet - BW Offshore Limited - CEO & Director



Okay. I think we'll start. Welcome to this BW Offshore First Quarter 2019 Presentation. It's wonderful weather in Oslo today, and I guess that has induced many to take a stroll over here. So welcome.



So we have -- well, please note our disclaimer. We have some, well, I guess good news today to go through. Production on Dussafu averaged about 12,500 barrels per day in the first quarter, and we