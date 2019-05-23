May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Carl Krogh Arnet
BW Offshore Limited - CEO & Director
* Knut Ruhaven SÃ¦thre
BW Offshore Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Chr. Frederik H. Lunde
Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Research Division - Head of Research of Norway, Head of Energy & Utility, and Financial Analyst
* Morten NystrÃ¸m
Arctic Securities AS, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Carl Krogh Arnet - BW Offshore Limited - CEO & Director
Okay. I think we'll start. Welcome to this BW Offshore First Quarter 2019 Presentation. It's wonderful weather in Oslo today, and I guess that has induced many to take a stroll over here. So welcome.
So we have -- well, please note our disclaimer. We have some, well, I guess good news today to go through. Production on Dussafu averaged about 12,500 barrels per day in the first quarter, and we
Q1 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...