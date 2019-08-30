Aug 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marco Beenen
BW Offshore Limited - CEO
* StÃ¥le Andreassen
BW Offshore Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Bendik Engebretsen
Danske Bank Markets Equity Research - Research Analyst
* Haakon Amundsen
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst
=====================
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Okay. Good morning. Welcome. My name is Marco Beenen. It's a pleasure to give my first quarterly presentation to you as CEO of BW Offshore. I was COO since 2016. So for the last 3.5 years, I'm pretty much part of the journey of BW Offshore. But new in this role. So welcome.
Please note our disclaimer. I'm sure you're familiar with that. And then we move on to the quarter. We are very pleased with this quarter. We had a very good quarter, a record EBITDA of USD 191.6 million, mainly driven by a
Half Year 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
