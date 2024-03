Full Year 2019 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marco Beenen

BW Offshore Limited - CEO

* Ståle Andreassen

BW Offshore Limited - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Haakon Amundsen

ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Lead Analyst



=====================

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Okay. Welcome. Welcome, everyone. Welcome at the Q4 trading update and the full year 2019 financial results. As usual, I will give a general reflection and operations update, and then Ståle Andreassen, our CFO, will run you through the financials.



Note our disclaimer and then the highlights 2019, and this is not coming as a surprise, as you have followed us because 2019 has been a really good year for BW Offshore. We had a record revenue and record EBITDA. We sealed the success of the BW Energy story, our field development strategy with an IPO, and raised the capital that we need for the