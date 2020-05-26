Q1 2020 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the BW Offshore Q1 presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present Marco Beenen, CEO; and StÃ¥le Andreassen, CFO. Please begin your meeting.
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to the first quarter of 2020 update for BW Offshore. And this time, we will do this in a conference call in view of the challenges with the COVID-19 virus. Our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen; and myself, Marco Beenen, we will first present an update of the quarterly results and the presentation. And then after that, there is an opportunity to ask questions.
Next slide is our disclaimer. Please take note.
And then moving to Slide 3, highlights of quarter 1. And most of this has already been communicated during the quarter. But first and foremost, our focus has been on safeguarding our people and operations amid the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are very pleased that we have been successful in it so far.
In the midst of this crisis, both our client, Murphy Oil, and us have
