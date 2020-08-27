Half Year 2020 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the second quarter presentation of BW Offshore. My name is Marco Beenen. And together with our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen, I will provide you a general business update as well as a financial update and then a short outlook in the end.



And then Slide 3, our highlights. It's clear that the COVID-19 response is far from over and certainly not for a company that operates globally. So it's really all hands on deck to safeguard our people and operations. But despite these challenges, and thanks to the whole organization stepping up, we have been able to deliver a solid operational and financial performance. And I'm very pleased with that. EBITDA and operating cash flow in the quarter of USD 116 million and USD 120 million, respectively. And the higher operational cash flow is due