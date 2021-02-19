Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the BW Offshore Q4 2020 presentation.
(Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the fourth quarter 2020 trading update of BW Offshore.
My name is Marco Beenen. And I'm here with our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen, to talk you through the presentation. I will cover the general part, and StÃ¥le will run you through more details of the financials. I apologize that once more we have to do this update in a rather impersonal format as in a conference call. We obviously prefer to have a more personal interaction with our audience, but unfortunately, that's still not possible, and hopefully, this will change in the course of this year.
Then I want to ask your attention for the disclaimer. Please take note.
And I want to start this presentation with an update of the tragic accident which occurred on our FPSO Espoir Ivoirien on January 14 this year. This unit is located offshore Ivory Coast and is operated by us for CNR International. And the
Full Year 2020 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...