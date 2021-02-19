Full Year 2020 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome to the BW Offshore Q4 2020 presentation.



Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the fourth quarter 2020 trading update of BW Offshore.



My name is Marco Beenen. And I'm here with our CFO, StÃ¥le Andreassen, to talk you through the presentation. I will cover the general part, and StÃ¥le will run you through more details of the financials. I apologize that once more we have to do this update in a rather impersonal format as in a conference call. We obviously prefer to have a more personal interaction with our audience, but unfortunately, that's still not possible, and hopefully, this will change in the course of this year.



And I want to start this presentation with an update of the tragic accident which occurred on our FPSO Espoir Ivoirien on January 14 this year. This unit is located offshore Ivory Coast and is operated by us for CNR International. And the