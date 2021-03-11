Mar 11, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the BW Ideol company presentation. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present Paul de la Gueriviere, Marco Beenen and Nicolas de Kerangal. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Paul de la Gueriviere - Ideol SA - Co-Founder, CEO, President and Director
Good afternoon all. I'm Paul de la Gueriviere, the CEO of BW Ideol. I was previously the Founder and CEO of Ideol for the last 10 years. Prior to that, I have experience in developing and financing renewable energy projects, mainly in developing and emerging countries, including 3 years in China, where I've been post in Beijing just before creating Ideol.
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
And my name is Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore. I've been the CEO since mid-2019, and I joined the company in 2012. During most of my 25 years career, I have been in oil and gas and in particular, floating production systems. And BW Offshore took the decision early last year to invest and build a new renewable energy segment in
BW Offshore Ltd Investment in Ideol SA Creating BW Ideol AS and its Potential Private Placement and Admission to Trading on Euronext Growth Oslo - M&A Call Transcript
