Paul de la Gueriviere - Ideol SA - Co-Founder, CEO, President and Director



Good afternoon all. I'm Paul de la Gueriviere, the CEO of BW Ideol. I was previously the Founder and CEO of Ideol for the last 10 years. Prior to that, I have experience in developing and financing renewable energy projects, mainly in developing and emerging countries, including 3 years in China, where I've been post in Beijing just before creating Ideol.



Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



And my name is Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore. I've been the CEO since mid-2019, and I joined the company in 2012. During most of my 25 years career, I have been in oil and gas and in particular, floating production systems. And BW Offshore took the decision early last year to invest and build a new renewable energy segment in