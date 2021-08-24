Half Year 2021 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the BW Offshore Q2 2021 Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I am pleased to present Marco Beenen, CEO; and StÃ¥le Andreassen, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning, good afternoon. Welcome, everyone, to the BW Offshore's Second Quarter 2021 Update. My name is Marco Beenen, and I will cover the general part of this update; and StÃ¥le Andreassen, our CFO, will run you through the financials.



Unfortunately, once more, rather impersonal format with this conference call, but I'm hopeful that next quarter, we can return to the format of live attendance and at a selected venue and live streaming for those that can't attend.



With that, moving on to the next slide. Please take note of our disclaimer when you process the information of this presentation. And then Slide 3, highlights. We are pleased with the overall progress on Barossa. Our major contracts and packages have been locked in. And equally important, the financing of the Barossa FPSO is now very near to completion.