Q3 2021 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Stale Andreassen

BW Offshore Limited - CFO



=====================

Stale Andreassen - BW Offshore Limited - CFO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to BW Offshore's Third Quarter Presentation for 2021.



The plan was that there would be 2 of us today to present. I have to apologize on behalf of our CEO, Marco Beenen, which unfortunately fell ill with -- got a flu yesterday and today have no voice. So you have to bear with me for the whole presentation. Please note our disclaimer.



Okay. Moving to highlights. We're pleased to see that we are on track when it comes to progress on the Barossa project. We continue to push forward on placing procurement contracts, locking in kind of prices in a relatively volatile market. Post quarter, we carried out a block sale of part of our shareholding in BW Energy. We sold 20 million shares in the market with the intention that we will free up some liquidity for future growth opportunities. We