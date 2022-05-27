May 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's BW Offshore First Quarter Presentation. My name is Bailey and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) Speakers, please begin.
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter 2020 update of BW Offshore. My name is Marco Beenen. I will run you through the presentation together with Stale Andreassen, our CFO, who will cover the financials. Please note our disclaimer. And then I'm moving to the highlights. We have signed a limited notice to proceed on a new interesting project for Shell and partners in Brazil, the Gato Do Mato project. We have pursued this project for some time now, together with our EPCI partner Saipem. And this has resulted now in a start with engineering activities while we finalize commercial terms and inflation risk allocation. So this is an exciting moment for us. On our divestment program, where we have progressed with divesting FPSO Polvo and Umuroa. I will come back to that later. And then we're also pleased that now we
Q1 2022 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 27, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...