Q1 2022 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the first quarter 2020 update of BW Offshore. My name is Marco Beenen. I will run you through the presentation together with Stale Andreassen, our CFO, who will cover the financials. Please note our disclaimer. And then I'm moving to the highlights. We have signed a limited notice to proceed on a new interesting project for Shell and partners in Brazil, the Gato Do Mato project. We have pursued this project for some time now, together with our EPCI partner Saipem. And this has resulted now in a start with engineering activities while we finalize commercial terms and inflation risk allocation. So this is an exciting moment for us. On our divestment program, where we have progressed with divesting FPSO Polvo and Umuroa. I will come back to that later. And then we're also pleased that now we