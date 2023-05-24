May 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO
Welcome, everyone. My name is Marco Beenen, CEO, and I will host this conference call together with our CFO, Stale Andreassen. And in this call, we will present BW Offshore's first quarter 2023 results. Please note our disclaimer. And then I move on with highlights.
I'm pleased to report good progress on Barossa, now 67% complete by end of April. We have divested BW Opportunity for USD 125 million, and we continue our return to shareholders with a combination of cash and dividend in-kind in BW Energy shares. That's roughly 50-50 and equivalent to about USD 45 million on an annual basis. The EBITDA in the first quarter came in at $79 million, operating cash flow $128 million, and that includes $78 million of the prepayments of the Barossa day rate.
Moving on with an update on operations, starting with Barossa. As I just mentioned in the highlights, the Barossa project is progressing well, with 67% complete and on track for first oil in the first half of 2025 as planned. We're extremely pleased with the excellent safety performance on this project
Q1 2023 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 24, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
