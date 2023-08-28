Q2 2023 BW Offshore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Marco Beenen - BW Offshore Limited - CEO



Okay. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to BW Offshore's Second Quarter 2023 Update. We're presenting today from our office in Karenslyst Alle. I will run you as usual through the general update and outlook. And I have here Stale Andreassen, our CFO, who will run you through the financials.



Moving to the highlights, but please note our disclaimer. Barossa is still on a very good track towards first gas in the first half of 2025. Progress is now 73% complete. We also continue with our divestments of our noncore fleet, and we completed as far Sendje Berge for proceeds of $35 million in the quarter. And we also continue with $11 million of quarterly dividend, which is a mix between cash and payments in BW Energy shares.



Other highlights, Stale will elaborate on. But quickly, the EBITDA came in at $61 million. We have an operating cash flow of $84 million, which includes Barossa prepayments and then we completed a refinancing of the revolving credit facility as well as a $200 million facility for -- based on the Catcher unit. Stale will come back to