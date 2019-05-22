BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Frank D. Yocca - BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. - Chief Scientific Officer



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss the potential of our lead neuroscience program, BXCL501, which is our proprietary sublingual thin-film formulation of dexmedetomidine.



So just for -- this is the last time I'm going to say dexmedetomidine. I'm doing it for a certain person in this room. I know he knows it. So we'll call it Dex from this point on, okay? So dexmedetomidine, Dex. We'll call it Dex, okay, which is being developed for acute treatment of agitation across neuropsychiatric diseases. Today, we look forward to discussing the global clinical development plans, the market opportunity, preliminary data results from our Phase I study, commercialization strategy as well as our indication expansion plans for BXCL501.



With us today is an outstanding panel of key opinion leaders that will contribute to the acute agitation overview with respect to each of the proposed neuropsychiatric indications. But for now, let me turn the podium over to our Chief Executive Officer,