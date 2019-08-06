Q2 2019 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to BioXcel Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast. Before we start, I would like to inform you that this conference is being recorded (Operator Instructions).



Just to remind everyone, certain matters discussed in today's conference call or answers that may be given to questions asked are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019, which can be found on its website, www.bioxceltherapeutics.com or on www.sec.gov.



I would now like to turn the call over to